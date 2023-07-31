Abhibav Thakur records comeback win in badminton championship

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 30

Jalandhar’s Abhibav Thakur recorded a stunning comeback win over Mridul Jha to storm into the men’s pre-quarterfinals during the ongoing Punjab State Senior and Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament being organised by the Punjab Badminton Association. Thakur lost the first set 18-21, but bounced back strongly by winning the next two sets 21-4 21-7.

Rajat Budhiraja also moved into pre-quarterfinals by defeating Samarth Bhardwaj. Anish Bhardwaj ousted SP Singh. Shikhar Rannan clinched a stunning win over Nitish Chopra, while Dhanad Chopra defeated Parabal Sharma. Yogeshwar marched into the next round by defeating Pardeep, and Chirag defeated Milan. Divyam Sachdeva easily overpowered Deepak and Akrshit Sharma ousted Neeraj Garg.

Akrshit Sharma defeated Mana to move into the boys’ U-19 pre-quarterfinals. In the girls' U-19, Smridhi defeated Tia Mahajan to sail into the pre-quarterfinals—

