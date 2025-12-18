Abhimanyu scores unbeaten 120, as city trail by 38 runs

An unbeaten 120-run contribution by Chandigarh opener Abhimanyu saved the day for the side against Goa in the Cooch Behar Trophy match in Porvorim. The city lads closed the second day at 270/4, still trailing by 38 runs.

Chasing 308, openers Abhimanyu and Rithwik Sood gathered 64 runs for the opening wicket, before Sood fell prey to Yash Kasvankar. Aditya helped Abhimanyu complete 120 off 244 balls, as the duo remained unbeaten at stumps.

