Abhinav K, Sherrel win U-13 titles

Chandigarh, September 5
Abhinav K and Sherrel claimed boys’ and girls’ U-13 title, respectively, during the 2nd Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, at Sector 50 Sports Complex.
In the boys’ U-13 final, Abhinav K defeated Mehtab 11-6 16-14 14-12. In semis, Mehtab defeated Bhavin 5-11 11-6 9-11 11-8 11-9, and Abhinav K ousted Divpratap 11-9 11-6 11-7.
Sherrel won the girls’ U-13 title by defeating Pratiti 11-9 11-9 11-3. Before setting up the title clash, Pratiti defeated Bhavani 11-6 6-11 11-9 6-11 11-7, and Sherrel outplayed Aanya 8-11 11-5 11-6 11-5. Vani faced a tough resistance from Teetiksha before logging an 11-13 11-3 8-11 11-3 14-12 to win the girls’ U-15 title. Vadya won the boys’ U-15 final.
