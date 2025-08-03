Abhinav, Sherell win table tennis finals

Abhinav Kaushik and Sherell Chhabra won the U-15 titles of their respective boys’ and girls’ category of during the ongoing 1st Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2025 organised by the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association at the Sector 50 Sports Complex here.

In the boys’ U-15 final, Kaushik logged a comeback 4-11 11-3 11-9 11-4 win over Parth Malhotra. In the semifinals, Kaushik defeated Prithvi Mann Singh 11-3 11-8 11-1 and Malhotra overpowered Sanchit Saxena 10-12 11-4 15-13 11-8. In the quarterfinals, Saxena defeated Divpratap Singh 11-9 12-10 12-10, Malhotra edged past Mehtab Dhanoa 9-11 14-12 11-2 10-12 11-7, Mann defeated Daivik Guleri 8-11 11-7 11-9 4-11 11-7 and Kaushik blanked Ekampreet Singh 11-5 11-7 11-5.

Sherell won the girls’ title by defeating Bhumika 11-7 11-2 11-8. In the semis, Sherell defeated Aanya 11-3 11-6 11-8 and Bhumika ousted Aarshi 11-4 11-9 11-7. Earlier, Sherell defeated Bhavani Kalia 11-9 11-4 11-3, Aanya ousted Sanvi Midha 11-6 11-3 12-10, Bhumika defeated Maira Kapoor 11-6 4-11 11-9 11-7, Aarshi outplayed Saanvi Mehra 11-8 13-11 12-10.

In the girls’ U-17 final, Vani blanked Sherell 12-10 11-4 11-5 to stop her from winning the second title of the day. In the semis, Vani defeated Aanya 11-6 11-8 11-9 and Sherell ousted Teetiksha 11-5 11-8 11-9. Vani defeated Ananya 11-1 11-2 11-8, Aanya ousted Maira Kapoor 11-8 11-13 11-7 11-4, Teetiksha Goel defeated Bhumika 11-7 11-5 11-7 and Sherell outplayed Sanvi Midha 9-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-6 in the quarterfinals.

In the boys’ U-17 title clash, Vishal Garg recorded 11-9 11-9 11-8 win over Vadya Chawla. In the final-four, Garg defeated Kaushik 9-11 11-9 11-7 11-7 and Vadya ousted Dhanoa 13-11 12-10 14-16 12-10. — TNS