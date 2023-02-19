Absconding gangster lands in police net in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, February 18

The police have arrested an absconding gangster, Rohit Kumar, alias Simtu, alias Mota, a resident of Kasauli, along with one .32-bore pistol and five rounds.

Rohit was wanted in six criminal cases registered in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. He is one of the accused in the Baltana encounter case, in which seven persons extorted money from the owner of a hotel on the directions of gangster Bhupi Rana of the Davinder Bambiha gang, who was operating from jail.

On February 17 at Baltana, Zirakpur, after a brief encounter with the police, in which an accused and a policeman were injured, Ranbir Singh, alias Rania; Vishal, alias Vikrant; and Ashish, alias Aman, were arrested with one .30-bore pistol, one .32-bore pistol and 10 rounds from Hotel Relax Inn. The masterminds of the extortion racket, Ankit Rana and Rohit, had escaped.

Ankit was arrested on February 13 along with arms and ammunition. “Acting on a tip-off today, a police team of Zirakpur arrested Rohit, alias Simtu, from Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh,” said Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar. Further investigation is going on.