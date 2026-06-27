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Home / Chandigarh / Abu Dhabi flight resumes

Abu Dhabi flight resumes

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:41 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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The international airport in Mohali.
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More than three months after the flight connectivity from Chandigarh to UAE was discontinued due to the US-Iran conflict, the daily flight to Abu Dhabi resumed service here today. The flight (6E1418) arrived at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport at 1:30 pm and departed for Abu Dhabi at 3:22 pm.
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The Chandigarh-Dubai flight was restored a fortnight ago. The flight (6E1482) arrived here at 3:10 pm and departed for Dubai at 5:20 pm.

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Although the flight connectivity to the two UAE destinations has been restored to the pre-war status, the airfares have increased by 40 per cent due to an increase in ATF charges.

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The Chandigarh-Abu Dhabi airfare is Rs 18,000, while Abu Dhabi-Chandigarh journey will cost Rs 26,000. The Chandigarh-Dubai ticket costs about Rs 19,000.

Meanwhile, passengers will soon be able to fly between Chandigarh and Noida in just an hour, with a direct daily flight connecting Noida International Airport being introduced from July 1.

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