Abu Dhabi flight resumes

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The Chandigarh-Dubai flight was restored a fortnight ago. The flight (6E1482) arrived here at 3:10 pm and departed for Dubai at 5:20 pm.

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Although the flight connectivity to the two UAE destinations has been restored to the pre-war status, the airfares have increased by 40 per cent due to an increase in ATF charges.

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The Chandigarh-Abu Dhabi airfare is Rs 18,000, while Abu Dhabi-Chandigarh journey will cost Rs 26,000. The Chandigarh-Dubai ticket costs about Rs 19,000.

Meanwhile, passengers will soon be able to fly between Chandigarh and Noida in just an hour, with a direct daily flight connecting Noida International Airport being introduced from July 1.