ABVP protests outside Punjab DGP’s office over drug menace

The Chandigarh unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the Punjab Director General of Police office at Sector 9 against the alleged active drug trade in the state and the police’s “connivance” in it.

Raising slogans against the Aam Admi Party-led government and the Punjab Police, the protesters accused the administration of ignoring the drug problem claiming that the state youth was falling prey to substance abuse.

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The Chandigarh Police detained some of the protesters, who were released shortly thereafter.

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Ankit Bidhan, president, Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC), said, “The younger generation is increasingly falling into the trap of drug abuse, while the administration remains a silent spectator.” He added that if the state government and the police failed to curb the illicit trade, the ABVP would launch a statewide movement in the coming days.

Gaurav Veer Sohal, former PUCSC president, said, “Students in schools, colleges and universities across Punjab are increasingly being affected by drug abuse, which is extremely alarming and distressing.”

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A delegation of the ABVP also met Special DGP SS Srivastava and demanded action against the drug trade in the state.