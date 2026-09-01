ABVP retains Panjab University president’s post

The BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) retained the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) president’s post for a second consecutive year on Monday, overcoming a strong anti-incumbency campaign by rival groups and emerging as the largest political force on the campus.

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The ABVP’s presidential candidate and university research scholar, Ankit Bidhan, defeated his nearest rival, Aadil Singh Brar of the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), a student wing of AAP, by 512 votes. Bidhan polled 3,149 votes against Brar’s 2,637.

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Gurman Singh Sidhu, the presidential candidate of the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), finished third with 2,263 votes, while university-based Sath party candidate Darshpreet Singh secured 1,387 votes. As many as 174 voters opted for NOTA.

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Of the 16,500 registered students, 9,610 cast their vote, recording a turnout of 58.35 per cent — almost the same as last year’s 58.6 per cent.

The ABVP entered this year’s election amid sharp criticism of the BJP and the RSS, the parent organisation of the student outfit. The party, however, mounted a coordinated campaign, with senior leaders, former student council presidents and organisational functionaries maintaining a visible presence on the campus.

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“We fought this election for the students and for the work done for their welfare in the last session. I am grateful to every voter,” Bidhan said after his victory.

A different strategy pays off

In a quadrangular presidential contest, Bidhan was the only candidate from Haryana. The other three major contenders were from Punjab. The ABVP also changed its strategy from last year by fielding a candidate from Jind district.

Last year, the ABVP had won its first-ever PUCSC presidential election with Gaurav Veer Sohal, a Jat Sikh. Sohal had polled 3,148 votes — just one vote fewer than Bidhan secured this year. The result came as a setback to rival groups, which had hoped to capitalise on the anti-incumbency factor against the BJP-led Central government in the wake of Gen Z protests.

The close contest between the ASAP and the NSUI also helped the ABVP. Both groups remained locked in a keen battle across major departments, while the ABVP surged ahead in the later phases of counting. The increase in the NSUI’s vote share pushed ASAP to the second position.

SOI alliance gives ABVP the edge

The rejection of the presidential nomination of the Student Organisation of India (SOI) candidate also worked in the ABVP’s favour. The university authorities had rejected the nomination of the SOI candidate, who belonged to the Chemistry Department, considered an ABVP stronghold.

A day before polling, the SOI announced an alliance with the ABVP. It was the first electoral tie-up between the two organisations since 2016.

The alliance triggered speculation that it could be an indication of a possible BJP-Akali Dal understanding ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. However, SOI leaders denied that the alliance had any political implications beyond the university. The tie-up helped the ABVP consolidate support in science departments and among SOI supporters, particularly in the absence of older campus outfits such as SOPU and PUSU, sources said.

ABVP campaigns as one unit

After winning the presidential post last year, the ABVP’s core group focused on strengthening its campus cadre. The unit projected itself as a cohesive organisation, with senior leaders, former PUCSC office-bearers and organisational secretaries actively participating in the campaign.

Unlike in previous elections, the ABVP contested only the presidential post this year, allowing it to concentrate its organisational resources on Bidhan’s campaign. The outfit also held roadshows and car rallies to display its strength on the campus.

Independents emerge as a significant factor

The newly elected council will have Independent candidates as secretary and joint secretary. Both secured more votes than the winning presidential candidate, potentially giving them considerable influence in the functioning of the council, the sources said.

Three Independent nominees, including a candidate backed by the Panjab University Democratic Front (PUDF), were elected this year. NOTA also emerged as a talking point, recording its highest tally of 938 votes for the joint secretary’s post.

Low turnout, traffic snarls

Despite the election generating considerable political activity on the campus, polling remained relatively low-key. The turnout of 58.2 per cent was marginally lower than last year’s 58.6 per cent, when heavy rain had affected polling.

In 2024, the turnout was 66.6 per cent, while in 2023 it stood at 65.8 per cent.

The university had asked students to reach their respective department premises by 9.30 am. However, the entry time was extended to 10.15 am as a rush of vehicles led to traffic jams at the campus gates.

From around 8.30 am, long queues of vehicles were witnessed at the entry gates as vehicles entering the campus were stopped for checking. Traffic police were deployed near the gates to regulate the rush. The situation normalised after 9.30 am as students moved towards their respective departments to cast their votes.

Heavy police deployment

The university campuses were turned into a fortress with heavy police deployment. The morning remained largely peaceful, but tension surfaced at the Department of Laws over the shifting of ballot boxes to the counting centre.

Students raised slogans against the university authorities, alleging that voters had not been allowed to enter the department to cast their votes. The authorities maintained that entry had been permitted beyond the stipulated time.

During the protest, some students allegedly manhandled a university security staff member. The situation escalated when protesters sat in the way of the team carrying the ballot boxes to the counting centre. Some students also allegedly took away the keys of the vehicle in which the ballot boxes were to be transported.

After a minor confrontation between the police and supporters, the matter was resolved. The students continued their protest for some time before shifting their focus to the counting centre.