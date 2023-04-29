ABVP, SFS question security lapse on varsity campus

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Panjab University, today protested against the rising theft and security lapses on the campus. In the recent past, around 30 laptops, two bikes and several car batteries have been stolen from the university.

“Yesterday another serious security lapse took place when a boy entered the girls hostel (No. 4) and stayed there for around 30 minutes,” ABVP president Rajat Puri said. He further added that around 200 security personnel are needed in addition to the present security force.

Meanwhile, Students For Society (SFS) submitted a memorandum to the Dean Students’ Welfare regarding the issue of security lapse in the hostel. They demanded the termination of the hostel warden and other staff responsible for the lapse.