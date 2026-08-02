DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / ABVP stages protest near Punjab Education Minister’s residence in Chandigarh

ABVP stages protest near Punjab Education Minister’s residence in Chandigarh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:26 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police detain a member of the ABVP during a protest over paper leaks in Punjab, in Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement

Representatives of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Chandigarh, were detained by the police on Saturday as they attempted to march towards the residence of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains in Sector 2 here to protest the alleged examination paper leaks in the state.

Advertisement

During the protest, ABVP activists displayed posters and banners condemning the recent pharmacy examination paper leak. They alleged that repeated paper leaks were causing injustice to students and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Advertisement

“The recurring paper leak incidents in Punjab are jeopardising the future of lakhs of students. This is not an isolated case. Earlier, the ADO, Naib Tehsildar and Class XII English examination papers were also leaked. If the government fails to take effective and timely action, students will completely lose faith in the examination system,” said ABVP Punjab State Secretary Jaskaran Singh Bhullar.

Advertisement

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council president Gaurav Veer Sohal said: “If the Punjab Government fails to take concrete action in the paper leak cases and ensure justice to students, we will intensify our agitation and launch a statewide movement in the coming days.” —

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts