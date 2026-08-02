ABVP stages protest near Punjab Education Minister’s residence in Chandigarh

Representatives of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Chandigarh, were detained by the police on Saturday as they attempted to march towards the residence of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains in Sector 2 here to protest the alleged examination paper leaks in the state.

Advertisement

During the protest, ABVP activists displayed posters and banners condemning the recent pharmacy examination paper leak. They alleged that repeated paper leaks were causing injustice to students and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Advertisement

“The recurring paper leak incidents in Punjab are jeopardising the future of lakhs of students. This is not an isolated case. Earlier, the ADO, Naib Tehsildar and Class XII English examination papers were also leaked. If the government fails to take effective and timely action, students will completely lose faith in the examination system,” said ABVP Punjab State Secretary Jaskaran Singh Bhullar.

Advertisement

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council president Gaurav Veer Sohal said: “If the Punjab Government fails to take concrete action in the paper leak cases and ensure justice to students, we will intensify our agitation and launch a statewide movement in the coming days.” —