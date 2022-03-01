ABVP submits memorandum

Chandigarh, February 28
The Panjab University unit of the ABVP submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor. "The Gate No. 1 should be immediately opened. We also demanded a reduction in the mess rates which have been increased from Rs33 to Rs44. The girls' hostels should be opened for 24 hours. The demand for opening AC Joshi Library for 24 hours was also raised. The e-rickshaw facility must begin with immediate effect," stated PU ABVP president Amit Punia. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...