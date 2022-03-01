ABVP submits memorandum

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

The Panjab University unit of the ABVP submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor. "The Gate No. 1 should be immediately opened. We also demanded a reduction in the mess rates which have been increased from Rs33 to Rs44. The girls' hostels should be opened for 24 hours. The demand for opening AC Joshi Library for 24 hours was also raised. The e-rickshaw facility must begin with immediate effect," stated PU ABVP president Amit Punia. —