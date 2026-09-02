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Home / Chandigarh / ABVP victory in PU student poll symbol of Hindu-Sikh unity: Ankit Bidhan

ABVP victory in PU student poll symbol of Hindu-Sikh unity: Ankit Bidhan

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Newly elected PU student council president Ankit Bidhan addresses mediapersons in Chandigarh on Tuesday .Tribune Photo: Vicky
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Newly elected Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president and ABVP leader Ankit Bidhan on Tuesday termed his outfit's performance in the poll as the symbol of "Hindu-Sikh unity".

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He also claimed that their second consecutive presidential election win was the result of the promises fulfilled by the ABVP in the past year.

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“The ABVP's student-centric manifesto, developed under the 'My University, My Manifesto' initiative, placed students' concerns and aspirations at the centre. The presentation of the report card further strengthened the focus on accountability,” he said.

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“My focus is on students' welfare, and we are committed to taking new council members along with the aim of making the university great again,” added Bidhan.

Bidhan said the ABVP had won not only in the university but also in city colleges. “This shows that Gen Z is well aware of the intentions of the political groups. At the university, the ABVP fulfilled a majority of the promises made last year,” said Bidhan.

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