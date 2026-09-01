Nitin Jain

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The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has retained the president’s post of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) for a second consecutive term, with its candidate Ankit Bidhan winning by a margin of more than 500 votes on Monday. This is the first time in the university’s history that the RSS-linked outfit has won the top post twice in a row.

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But the more significant story is not the margin. It is the arithmetic behind it. Unlike last year, when the Congress’ NSUI, the AAP’s ASAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal’s Student Organisation of India (SOI) all contested separately and were routed, this year the SOI did not fight Bidhan. It backed him.

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After the SOI’s own presidential nominee was rejected on technical grounds, the outfit announced on Sunday, a day before polling, that it was extending unconditional support to Bidhan. The two sides framed it as a campus-level understanding built around student welfare, with an SOI statement describing it as an example of Sikh-Hindu unity rising above political differences.

The optics carry weight well beyond the PU campus. The SAD and the BJP were long-standing allies before the tie-up collapsed in 2020 over the Centre’s since-repealed farm laws, a rupture that cost the Akalis politically and left them searching for a way back into the BJP’s good books in Punjab. A campus-level alliance between their student wings, however modest in scale, is being read as an early signal of thaw between the two camps, six years after the split and roughly six months before the 2027 Assembly polls.

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For the ABVP and, by extension, the BJP’s Punjab unit, the message is doubly useful. A second straight presidential win at one of the country’s oldest and most politically-watched campuses lets the party claim organic growth among young voters, many of them from Punjab, at a university that has historically rewarded AAP, the Congress and Independents over the saffron camp. Add an Akali student body’s endorsement to that win, and the BJP gets a talking point about widening its footprint in a state where it has struggled to move beyond a handful of urban pockets.

Caution is still in order on both counts. Bidhan’s win came in a four-cornered contest, with NSUI’s Gurman Singh Sidhu, ASAP’s Aadil Bir Singh and Sath’s Darshpreet Singh splitting the remaining vote, so a fragmented opposition would have helped the ABVP regardless of the SOI’s move. And the SOI’s support followed the rejection of its own candidate’s papers, raising the question of whether this was a considered political alignment or a fallback option once the outfit was locked out of the presidential race altogether. Whether the arrangement extends to Assembly-level Akali-BJP talks, or stays confined to a one-off campus understanding, remains to be seen.

The result also fits a wider four-year pattern in which PUCSC verdicts have tracked, or anticipated, mood shifts in state politics. The AAP’s Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), which was renamed Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) in May 2025, won the top post for the first time in 2022, months after the party’s Punjab sweep. An Independent, Anurag Dalal, won in 2024 as established parties lost ground and the ABVP has now won two years running as it builds a campus base ahead of 2027.

A total of 16 candidates contested across posts, four of them for president.