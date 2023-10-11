Academia, industry hold interaction

Mohali, October 10
Eminent personalities from diverse fields like education, industry, media, literature, fine arts and entrepreneurs interacted with faculty members and students of different courses here today. The occasion was an event, ‘Collaborate and Innovate: Bridging Industry and Academia’, organised by Rayat Bahra University.
Dr Parvinder Singh, Vice Chancellor, said the University Grants Commission had taken a new initiative to bring industry and other professional expertise into the educational institutions. For this, it had mooted a concept under which professionals from different fields would be made ‘Professor of Practice’.
Chancellor Gurvinder Singh Bahra expressed optimism that deliberations at the meeting would prove to be fruitful for all stakeholders.
