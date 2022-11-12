Woman warden of girls’ academy gets 12-yr jail in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

Judge, Fast-Track Special Court, Swati Sehgal has sentenced a 58-year-old woman warden of a girls’ sports academy to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case registered against her four years ago under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, who is a resident of Punjab.

The police registered the case against her in 2018 on a complaint lodged by the minor girl’s father. He said his daughter, aged 10 years and 6 months, stayed in a hostel of Girls Hockey Academy.

On August 8, 2018, she told him that the hostel warden took her to a room, made her video and asked her that if anyone had done a wrongful act with her. Next day, he met his daughter at the hostel. She told him that the warden harassed her and did wrong acts with her.

During the course of investigation, the warden was arrested.

“The present matter is the apt example of a downfall of values of our esteem, enriched and traditional society, wherein the accused, being a warden of the hostel, is held guilty for committing penetrative sexual assault upon a minor girl aged below 12. She has not only committed the heinous offence upon the minor girl but also breached the trust reposed in her by the victim’s parents. Such abhorrent act on behalf of the accused does not augur well with our ethos,” says the court in the order.