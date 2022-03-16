Accelerate sterilisation of stray dogs, says Panchkula Mayor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 15

In a step towards animal birth control, about 80 dogs have been sterilised by Bezubaan Sanstha, an NGO hired by the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, at Kennel House in Sukhdarshan village.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal stated this after holding a meeting with deputy municipal commissioner Deepak Sura, chief sanitation inspector Avinash Singla, councillor Sunil Singla and head of Bezubaan Sanstha Shaurya Gilhotra regarding sterilisation of stray dogs. He ordered that the sterilisation work should be accelerated with immediate effect as the number of stray dogs was increasing continuously in the city, due to which residents were facing a lot of trouble.

Goyal said making the city free of stray dogs was among the seven concerns of Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta. He said a WhatsApp helpline number 9876252622 was issued by the NGO and people could register their complaints on the number in connection with dog sterilisation.

During the meeting, Shaurya Gilhotra pointed out the problems being faced by them. She said there was no arrangement for drinking water and electricity in the kennel. She said there was no toilet and no room where the caretaker could stay. There was also no provision of lights, tables, AC or fans in the operation theatres. There was no power back-up.

Goyal directed the officials concerned to resolve these issues.