Accident victim succumbs

Zirakpur: The police registered a case of causing death by negligence against an unknown driver after one of the injured, Mehnga Singh, in the Friday night accident at Chhat village died on Saturday. On a complaint of Gurpreet Singh, a Patiala resident, a case has been registered under sections 304-A, 279,337, 427 of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station. Five persons were injured when two cars collided head-on near Chhat village on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway. One of the cars was trying to overtake a bus when it went out of control,
