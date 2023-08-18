Accident victim succumbs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A scooter rider, who was injured in an accident on June 22, succumbed to injuries at the GMCH-32. Shamsher Singh, a resident of Sector 27, reported that a vehicle sped away after hitting the scooter his son Har Sharan Singh was riding near the airport light point. The police have registered a case at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Bikers flee with Phone

Mohali: Unidentified miscreants snatched a mobile phone from a Phase 7 resident, Manjit Singh, near the Sector 74 traffic light point on August 15. The complainant, an industrial unit owner, stated that he was attending a call on Airport Road when motorcycle-borne youths came from behind and snatched his phone. The suspects fled towards the Kharar side. The Phase 1 police have registered a case against unidentified persons. TNS

One held for theft in temple

Mohali: The police arrested a Bihar native for trespassing and theft at a temple in Dera Bassi on August 16. Cops have recovered Rs 8,774 from the suspect, identified as Santosh Chaudhary. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered at the Dera Bassi police station. The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police custody. TNS

Rs 24L stolen from industrial unit

Chandigarh: Unknown person reportedly stole Rs 24 lakh, a mobile phone and a cheque book from a factory at Industrial Area, Phase-1 here. A case on the complaint of Dinesh Goyal has been registered at Industrial Area police station.