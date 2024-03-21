 Accident victim succumbs : The Tribune India

in brief

Accident victim succumbs

Accident victim succumbs

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding car at Industrial Area. Murai Lal alleged that his friend Mangat Ram (69), a resident of Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, was hit by a car on the slip road near the Poultry Farm chowk on March 18. He was admitted to the GMCH-32, where he succumbed to injuries. Rajat (26) of Sector 15, Panchkula, was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Phone snatched

Panchkula: Two individuals snatched a phone from a Chandimandir resident here on Monday. Sushil Kumar, said he was near the Ojas Hospital in Sector 27 when two motorcycle-borne youths snatched his mobile phone and fled the spot. A case has been registered. — TNS

Sec 32 school win in cricket

Chandigarh: Saupin’s School, Sector 32, defeated Mahajan Cricket Academy by two wickets, during the Saupin’s Cricket Trophy. Batting first, Mahajan Academy posted 147 runs in 39.4 overs. Rayyan Dhaliwal (50), Gokul Gambhir (29) and Hartaaj Singh (15) were the main contributors for the side. Chirag Rawal and Veer Singh claimed three wickets each, while Tarun Jyot took two for the bowling side. In reply, Saupin’s lads posted 148/8 as Veer Singh Bhasin (71), Arjun Dadwal (33) and Chirag Rawal (20) scored major share. Gokul Gambhir claimed four wickets, while Shivam Dwivedi bagged two. TNS

Minerva rout Punjab FC 6-1

Mohali: The U-13 team of Minerva Academy defeated Punjab FC 6-1 in the U-13 I-League. The side scored all goals in the first half of the match. This is the second win for the side during the league. TNS

7-wkt victory for Team Red

Chandigarh: Team Red defeated Team White by seven wickets to win the Xavarian Staff Cricket League. Batting first, Team White posted 82/7 as Madan Tiwari (26) and Rajan (16) scored major runs. Kumar Vasishth and Ravinder Singh took three wickets each. In reply, Ravinder (47) and Harinder Rana (19) helped Team Red log easy win. Gaurav took three wickets. Ravinder was declared Man of the Match. Bhupinder Gosain (valuable player), Chandan S Patwal (best batsman), Ravinder (best bowler), Madan Tiwari (best fielder) and Rajan, Gaurav, Zakir and Pritam Rawat (fair play) were also awarded. TNS

Tavleen fashions Dashmesh win

Mohali: Dashmesh Cricket Academy, Zirakpur, recorded a six-wicket win over Sunrise Cricket Academy (SCA) in the ongoing 4th Lala Amarnath Aggarwal Memorial Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the SCA lads posted 299/8 with the help of Kabir (81), Arnav Bansal (50), Sohail (42), Vaibhav Sharma (36), Jashan Beniwal (35) and Adhiraj Singh (12). Sahibjeet Singh and Yashasvi Aggarwal claimed two wickets each, while Monty Saini, Aman Garg and Ayush Chamola bagged one each for the bowling side. In reply, the Zirakpur team posted 302/4 as Tavleen Singh scored 164 followed by Rehan (47), Mohit Mehra (44), Sandeep Bhattacharya (20) and Mohammad Sharif (20). Vishva Jit Dhanda bagged two, while Vaibhav Sharma and Manjeet Patel claimed one wicket each.

Music to ears

Chandigarh: Padma Bhushan recipient and Grammy Award winner Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, along with his son Pt Salil Bhatt, performs during the 53rd edition of the All-India Bhaskar Rao Nritya and Sangeet Sammelan at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Pradeep Tewari

#Dera Bassi


