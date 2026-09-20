For the family of Kuldeep Singh, 27, the days following his death in a road accident brought immense grief.

A resident of Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, Kuldeep was admitted to the PGI, Chandigarh, on September 15, after sustaining a severe head injury in the accident. He was riding a scooty when he fell after encountering a speed breaker.

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For his mother, Bira Rani, losing her son was devastating. For his younger brother, Parminder, the loss of his brother came as a shock that changed the family forever.

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In the midst of this overwhelming grief, the family was counselled about organ donation. Despite their immense pain, the family consented to the donation of all organs and corneas.

Their decision meant that Kuldeep’s final act became a beginning for others. Both kidneys and corneas were successfully retrieved and transplanted at the PGI, giving two renal failure patients a second lease of life, while two patients received the gift of sight through corneal transplantation.

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Bira Rani, the bereaved mother, spoke of the pain of losing Kuldeep and the solace the family draws from the organ donation.

She said, “It is impossible for us to accept that Kuldeep is no more. The house, the family and everything around us feels different. But when we think that his organs have given someone another chance to live and his corneas may help someone see, we feel that a part of Kuldeep is still with us. We want his life to carry a message of hope for others.”

For Kuldeep’s brother Parminder, the loss has also become a deeply personal call to prevent other families from suffering a similar fate.

He said, “What happened to my brother should not happen to anyone. I will work towards creating awareness about road accidents and promoting road safety so that others can be protected from such tragedies.”

Expressing his gratitude to the family, Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, said, “There are moments when no words can ease a family’s pain. Kuldeep’s family was facing the unimaginable loss of a 27-year-old son and brother, yet in that moment of profound grief, they found the strength to think of others. Their decision has transformed a personal tragedy into hope for other families. This is the extraordinary compassion that makes organ donation a true gift of life.”

Swati Thapa, transplant coordinator, PGI, who counselled the family and facilitated the consent for organ donation, said, “Speaking to a family that has just lost a young son and brother is one of the most emotionally difficult moments in the organ donation process.”

Dr Vijay Tadia, Nodal Officer, ROTTO North, PGI, said, “For a family to think of saving other lives while dealing with the loss of their own loved one requires immense courage. Kuldeep’s family has shown remarkable humanity. Their decision has enabled both kidneys and corneas to be used for transplantation and has brought hope to patients who were waiting for it.”