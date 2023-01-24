'Accidental' fire at tehsil office of Bassi Pathana

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 23

There was panic at the Bassi Pathana tehsil complex this evening after an accidental fire from the licensed revolver of a peon posted there while he was “unloading” it.

The peon had an argument with an advocate over some monetary issue in the latter’s chamber and he allegedly threatened the lawyer with his revolver. People present there intervened and the advocate was whisked away.

People questioned security at the complex where all administrative officers and the SDM have their offices.

Amarbir Singh, Bassi Pathana DSP, said on a complaint by advocate Rakesh Kumar, a case under Sections 506, 341 and 336 of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered against Bahadur Singh of Pamour village and the lambardar of the village posted as Sewadar at the tehsil complex.

The advocate alleged that the peon entered his chamber and threatened him with life. He saved his life by fleeing the place. The peon’s revolver went off as he was unloading it after the incident, said the DSP. He said hunt for the suspect had been launched.