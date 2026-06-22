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Home / Chandigarh / Accurate voter list base of strong democracy, says Chandigarh Administrator

Accurate voter list base of strong democracy, says Chandigarh Administrator

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:54 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Gulab Chand Kataria, Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has called upon the city residents to actively participate in the special intensive revision (SIR)-2026 campaign, aimed at making the electoral roll more accurate, updated and inclusive.

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He urged all eligible voters to verify their details, ensure timely update of necessary information and extend full cooperation to booth-level officers (BLOs) to facilitate the preparation of a correct and comprehensive electoral roll.

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Kataria emphasised that an accurate and updated voter list formed the foundation of a strong democracy.

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Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing SIR campaign being conducted in the city, a series of voter awareness activities were organised during the International Day of Yoga celebrations at Tiranga Park in Sector 17 here on Sunday. The initiative aimed at encouraging citizens to verify and update their electoral details. A help desk was set up at the venue to provide information on voter registration, electoral roll updation and other related procedures. Informational pamphlets highlighting the objectives and importance of the SIR campaign were also distributed among participants and visitors.

To enhance public engagement, a signature campaign was conducted, encouraging citizens to pledge their support for timely verification and updation of electoral records. A dedicated Selfie Point carrying awareness messages on the SIR campaign was also established.

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Meanwhile, BLOs have achieved nearly 100% distribution of enumeration forms across the city. They will now undertake another round of visits to collect the duly filled forms from electors. Citizens were informed that submission of the enumeration form is mandatory and only those electors who submitted the completed form will be considered for inclusion in the electoral roll.

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