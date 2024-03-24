Accused can’t seek default bail citing incomplete chargesheet, says court

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 23

Additional Session Judge Jaibir Singh has dismissed a default bail application filed by a murder accused citing an incomplete chargesheet.

“Some documents not available at the time of filing a chargesheet would neither vitiate the chargesheet, nor would it entitle the accused to claim default bail on the ground that the chargesheet was incomplete or that the chargesheet was not filed in terms of section 173(2),” the court observed.

The accused’s counsel argued that his client was in the custody since November last year, and the investigating agency has not presented the complete final report under Section 173 of the CrPC as certain documents and statements of witnesses were not annexed with it.

He said cognizance cannot be taken on the incomplete final report. Hence, the accused is entitled for default bail under Section 167(2) CrPC.

Public prosecutor Hukam Singh said the application was not maintainable. The report under Section 173 of CrPC was complete and charges can be framed on the material placed with the report, he said.

The CFSL report is awaited in respect of which supplementary challan shall be submitted, he added.

