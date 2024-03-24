Accused can’t seek default bail citing incomplete chargesheet, says court

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, March 23
Additional Session Judge Jaibir Singh has dismissed a default bail application filed by a murder accused citing an incomplete chargesheet.
“Some documents not available at the time of filing a chargesheet would neither vitiate the chargesheet, nor would it entitle the accused to claim default bail on the ground that the chargesheet was incomplete or that the chargesheet was not filed in terms of section 173(2),” the court observed.
The accused’s counsel argued that his client was in the custody since November last year, and the investigating agency has not presented the complete final report under Section 173 of the CrPC as certain documents and statements of witnesses were not annexed with it.
He said cognizance cannot be taken on the incomplete final report. Hence, the accused is entitled for default bail under Section 167(2) CrPC.
Public prosecutor Hukam Singh said the application was not maintainable. The report under Section 173 of CrPC was complete and charges can be framed on the material placed with the report, he said.
The CFSL report is awaited in respect of which supplementary challan shall be submitted, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely
High Court may take up petition only after Holi