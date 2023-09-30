Accused sentenced to 20-year RI for sodomising minor boy

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 29

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Man Pal Ramawat has sentenced a child in conflict with law (CICL) to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for committing aggravated sexual assault upon a 10-year-old minor boy in February 2021.

Public prosecutor Surjit Singh said the CICL committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault upon the victim. The court sentenced the CICL to 20-year RI and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and one-year RI and a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

In its order, the court observed, “The CICL was between the age of 16 and 18 on the date of commission of the offence in question. At present, he is aged about 19. He shall be kept in a place of safety till he attains the age of 21 following which he shall be transferred to the Ambala jail. Since the victim and his parents intentionally did not identify the CICL during their evidence and on this point they were declared hostile witnesses, no compensation is being awarded in favour of the victim.”

“It is also directed that the incharge of the place of safety as well as incharge of the jail concerned shall also provide the reformative services, including education, skill development, alternative therapy such as counselling, behaviour modification therapy and psychiatric support to the CICL in accordance with Section 19 (3) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act,” the order read.

The court also directed that the probation officer or the District Child Protection Unit concerned would ensure that there was a periodic follow-up report every year to evaluate the progress of the CICL in the place of safety. “It will also be made sure that there is no ill-treatment to the CICL in any form”, the order read.

