Aces, Raptors log thrilling wins in Chandigarh golf league

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

Punjab Aces and Canam Raptors clinched their spots in the final after causing huge upsets over top seeds Netsmartz Tigers and Captain’s 18 in the Chandigarh Golf League being played here at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

The Aces pipped the Tigers 4-3 on the very last hole of the match after all other games were split while Canam Raptors beat Captain’s 18 5-2 to send the only unbeaten teams out of the title clash.

The second semifinal on the other hand was dominated by Canam Raptors and the score line reflected how the match panned out eventually. Riding the momentum, Canam Raptors won their fourth straight match after mid-season break.

Captain’s 18 despite all their valiant efforts could not recover from the early shock and the Raptors continued to press on and carved out a win for the ages.