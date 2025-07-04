Acid attack victims in Chandigarh to get lifetime monthly pension of Rs 10,000

Acid attack victims in the Union Territory of Chandigarh will receive a lifetime monthly pension of Rs 10,000. The assurance came today during the hearing of a contempt petition filed by Advocate HC Arora against the UT Home Secretary.

Advertisement

The UT administration, in an affidavit placed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, submitted a draft notification detailing the pension scheme and assured the court that the final notification would be issued in a day or two after it is signed by the Administrator.

Arora had alleged that the UT administration in a PIL filed by him earlier had undertaken to pay monthly financial assistance to acid attack victims at the same rate as paid by Punjab and Haryana but failed to honour the commitment.

Advertisement

Punjab has been paying a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to acid attack victims since 2016, a benchmark that Chandigarh has now agreed to follow.