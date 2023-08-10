Act against erring cops, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells officials of Punjab Government

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 9

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Principal Secretary/Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Punjab, to take appropriate action against erring officials in a case where steps were not taken by the investigating officer/agency to ensure the arrest/detention of an accused in a case of attempt to murder.

Directing the forwarding of the order’s copy to them, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj of the High Court also made it clear that the disciplinary departmental proceedings against the erring officials were required to be taken to a logical end.

The matter was brought to Justice Bhardwaj’s notice after the accused filed a plea for the grant of anticipatory bail in the case registered on March 5, 2021, for attempt to murder and other offences under Sections 307, 326, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC at the Mataur police station in Mohali district.

Taking up the matter, the High Court on July 3 directed the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police to file his personal affidavit. He was asked to give the details of the investigation carried out in the matter, “considering especially that the anticipatory bail previously filed by the petitioner had been withdrawn on August 9, 2022, and no steps had been taken by the investigating agency even till May 2023 to proceed with the present case”.

Justice Bhardwaj observed a status report by way of an affidavit was filed in compliance with the order by Mohali SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg. Among other things, the status report said the accused absconded and left for the US on June 23. It was further stated in the affidavit that the officials concerned had detained the relevant file with them for more than six months and investigation was not conducted into the matter.

Justice Bhardwaj disposed of the petition as withdrawn after the counsel for the petitioner sought permission for the same. Before parting with the order, Justice Bhardwaj asserted: “However, a copy of this order be sent to the Principal Secretary/Addl. Chief Secretary, Home for taking appropriate action against the erring officials and to ensure that disciplinary departmental proceedings are conducted to a logical end.”