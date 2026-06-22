Act decisively against criminal networks, say Tricity residents

Increase policing

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Chandigarh, which used to be a peaceful place, has seen an increase in shootings, murders and extortion cases. Residents are worried about increasing gangster activity in the city. Gangster violence is not only a law-and-order issue, it is also a social problem. Vulnerable youths are attracted to it due to various factors such as unemployment, peer pressure and the glorification of criminal groups through social media. However, it is too early to say that gangster violence has taken roots in Chandigarh despite a rise in such incidents. Increased policing, accompanied by the spread of awareness, may help stem the problem.

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Shubham Kathpalia, New Delhi

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Set up task force

Chandigarh, once known for its peaceful environment, is facing a rise in gangster activity due to criminal groups operating from neighboring states. The government should set up an anti-gangster task force, specially trained to tackle it. Real-time monitoring by the police forces of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh is also the need of the hour.

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Garima, Mohali

Need visible action

The recent shootout in Chandigarh’s Sector 11 has once again raised serious concerns about law and order. Organised crime creates fear among residents. There is a growing perception that gangster activity and criminal influence are increasing with every passing day in Chandigarh. The issue should be addressed as a law and order problem rather than linking it to a region or community. The government must restore public confidence through visible action, stronger intelligence gathering and faster investigation.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Stop funding

While Chandigarh remains one of India’s best administered and comparatively safer cities, recurring shooting incidents highlight the growing influence of organised crime. The reasons behind it is the city’s location as it falls at the tri-junction of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, making coordination among different agencies in the states difficult. Moreover, organised criminal groups associated with Lawrence Bishnoi and rival networks have expanded their activities, which are amplified through social media. Economic prosperity and concentrations of wealth often attract more extortion bids. Stronger coordination among investigative agencies to break gangsters’ financial networks and strengthening of witness protection programmes can be the way forward.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Focus on intelligence

Easy access to illegal weapons and rivalry among gangsters has instilled fear in people’s minds. To control it, the police need stronger intelligence networks and quick-response teams focused to tackle organised crime. Monitoring of their online activity is crucial. Schools and colleges must run awareness drives to keep youth away from the gangster culture. Crackdown on the smuggling of illegal weapons and better coordination with the Punjab and Haryana Police may help tackle criminal groups.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Act with resolve

The frightening rise in gangster activity is one of the greatest threats facing our society today. What we once watched only in Bollywood action movies has now become a disturbing reality. Gang wars, targeted killings, extortion demands, and threatening video clips have created an atmosphere of fear not only in Chandigarh but across the country. For decades, Chandigarh was admired as a peaceful, disciplined and civilised city where people felt secure regardless of the time of day. Families proudly called it the City Beautiful not only because of its parks and architecture but also due to a sense of safety. Sadly, that precious identity is now under attack. The time has come for the government and law-enforcement agencies to act with unwavering resolve. Criminal groups must be identified, isolated, and crushed before they become deeply entrenched.

Ravinder Nath

Rein in arms suppliers

The recent rise in shootings, murders and extortion incidents is a matter of serious concern for Chandigarh residents. While Chandigarh cannot yet be termed a “hub of gangsterism”, the growing influence of criminal networks cannot be ignored. The easy availability of illegal weapons, use of social media for intimidation and the involvement of young people in criminal activities are worrying trends. To prevent gagster activities, law enforcement agencies must strengthen intelligence gathering, crack down on illegal arms suppliers, and ensure swift punishment for offenders. Community participation, youth engagement programmes, and better surveillance can also help curb this menace.

Chandigarh must act decisively now to preserve its reputation.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Beef up security

Gangsters are spreading their influence with impunity. The police have failed to act swiftly to nab criminals. Jail authorities have also failed to stop the use of mobile phones by prisoners. Security should be beefed up to stop the rise in gangster activity in the city.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Graft a concern

It seems law-breakers don’t fear the police anymore. Bribery of officials is also a concern. Deployment of honest officials and granting them more powers may help curb the problem. Once a criminal is caught, there should not be any interference or pressure from politicians. Let honest officials teach a lesson to criminals for breaking laws.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Enforce strict checking

Recent incidents of shooting, extortion, and murders indicate that organised criminal elements are attempting to establish their network in Chandigarh. While it is premature to say that gangsterism has fully taken root, the trend is certainly alarming and cannot be ignored. Despite extensive CCTV surveillance, police nakas and modern monitoring systems, criminals continue to exploit loopholes in the enforcement. Vehicles with missing or tampered registration numbers, ineffective checking at some nakas and occasional difficulties in accessing emergency services raise serious concerns. Law enforcement agencies must strengthen ground-level vigilance, ensure strict checking of suspicious vehicles and improve emergency response systems.

NK Jhingan, Chandigarh

Modernise police

A large number of businessmen are receiving extortion calls. The Sector 11 shooting recently, that too near a police naka, shows that gangsters do not feat the city police. Coordinated and strict action is needed to control gangsters. Increase patrolling in markets and public places, form joint teams with Mohali and Panchkula counterparts and strengthen the anti-gangsters task force by providing modern vehicles and weapons.

Dr HS Dhanoa, Chandigarh

Casual approach

A lackadaisical approach of the police in according due seriousness to complaints and the absence of timely action have given rise to gangster violence. Unemployment, economic deprivation and social media glorification may be prominent factors for an increase in crime but the most important reason is the casual approach of the police in dealing with such activities. This boosts criminals’ morale. Since prevention is better than cure, nipping the minor offences like theft and snatchings can help check heinous offences. Time-bound action by the police will restore people’s faith in the system.

Dr, Neha Saini, Chandigarh

Lax policing to blame

Gangster violence is the result of increasing synergy between different criminal groups. Lax policing in peripheral areas and villages is responsible for the emergence of safe havens for criminals. The absence of a total ban on carrying or brandishing firearms at public places continues to be the reason behind the spurt in shootings, murders and extortion bids.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Reward alert cops

The Sector 11 incident is a chilling reminder of the Sector 9 incident that took place a couple of months ago. It seems the Chandigarh Police have not learnt any lesson from past incidents as they allowed the accused to escape from the city despite being clearly recognised in CCTV cameras . This will boost gangsters’ confidence. A special task force needs to be set up. Nakas manned by alert constables should be set up. Efforts should be made to trace stolen vehicles as most criminals use these for their nefarious activities. A reward and recognition system should be introduced for the police and city residents who show exemplary presence of mind and courage in preventing crime.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Unified effort needed

Salvador’s security model holds crucial lessons for India’s urban policing, particularly in managing organised crime in Chandigarh and nationwide. The strategy combines strict territory reclamation with targeted and high-intensity intelligence operations. In cities like Chandigarh, adapting this model means establishing absolute administrative control over vulnerable sectors, completely eliminating extortion rings and local drug cartels before they establish deep roots. Implementing a unified anti-gangster framework across India will provide law enforcement agencies with the legal teeth needed to dismantle sophisticated criminal syndicates permanently. This approach relies on enhanced surveillance networks to map gang hierarchies, specialised fast-track courts ensuring swift judicial accountability, and modernised local policing that guarantees immediate response times. Adapting these decisive strategies ensures Indian cities can proactively neutralise emerging criminal threats, securing long-term public safety and economic growth.

Narinder Banwait

Law & order priority

Recent shootings, murders and extortion incidents in Chandigarh are a matter of serious concern and indicate that gangsterism is gradually gaining ground in the city. Such crimes create fear among residents and make people feel unsafe while carrying out their daily activities, running businesses or moving freely in public places. The police need to focus more on preventing and solving these serious criminal incidents rather than concentrating excessively on traffic challans. While traffic management is important, law and order should remain the top priority. CCTV cameras must be installed and maintained at all major public places and sensitive locations. Patrolling should be increased, especially in vulnerable areas, and more police posts should be established where required. Strengthening the informer network and adopting a long-term strategy can help curb gangster activities and restore public confidence.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Act tough

High per capita income, cash-rich traders, realtors, and clubs draws gangsters to the city for extortion. One phone call, one bullet fired in the air, and money moves. When one shooting makes news without quick convictions, it emboldens the next. Fear becomes the gangster’s first investment. So to say nothing is happening would be closing eyes to the reality. Unlike sprawling metros, Chandigarh’s geography and CCTV grid give the police an edge. Most shooters are caught within days because escape routes are limited. High education, strong civil society, and active RWAs mean silence is not the default. Extortion calls get reported. That is the first antidote to a gang culture. Gangsterism takes root in two soils — administrative delay and public fear. If FIRs are diluted, if bail in arms cases is easy granted, if victims negotiate instead of report, then a few shooters become a syndicate.

Capt (retd) Amar Jeet, Kharar

Create police cells

Gangster activities are on the rise. Chandigarh is full of doctors, advocates, affluent businessmen and retired well-off people, including high-profile former bureaucrats. Gangsters can easily keep their treacherous eyes on them. The police should set up separate cells to combat such crimes. The police should register complaints without disclosing the callers’ identities. It is observed that those victims who refuse to pay extortion money are murdered. The police should provide security to the effected parties.

NPS Sohal , Chandigarh

Adopt zero tolerance

Chandigarh must adopt a zero tolerance policy towards gangsterism. Strict and exemplary punishment, speedy trials, and coordinated action by Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana are essential. Illegal arms suppliers, drug networks and those providing shelter or financial support to criminals must be dealt with firmly. Habitual offenders and gang members should face stringent laws, and their illegally acquired properties should be attached. Enhanced surveillance, intelligence sharing and active community participation are equally important. A strong and uncompromising response today is necessary to ensure that Chandigarh continues to remain one of the safest cities in the country.

Vineet Gandhi, Manimajra

Question for next week

Should Chandigarh amend its Master Plan-2031 or is the city being asked to trade its low-rise charm for high-rises too soon?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words (with mug shots) can be sent to openhouse@tribunemail.com by Thursday (June 25).