Act swiftly before cases spike: Mohali DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 5

Reviewing anti-dengue activities launched in the district to curb the spread of the disease, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain directed officials to act swiftly before a spike in the number of cases.

During a meeting of the dengue task force under the National Vector-Borne Diseases Control Programme, the DC said urban as well as rural masses would be made aware of the breeding period of dengue larvae. They would be apprised of the observance of Dry Day every Friday when stagnant water in air coolers, refrigerator trays, waste material, old tyres, flower pots, etc, would be drained out.

Besides, intensive fogging would also be done by preparing a schedule for urban as well as rural areas. Village pond water would be mixed with diesel or waste fuel oil if Gambusia fish was not released in the water body.

Stressing the need to monitor populous urban areas of Mohali, Kharar, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi, the DC asked officials of the local bodies present in the meeting to ensure 100 per cent challaning of the residents and organisations if dengue larvae was found during the checking.

She asked the district education officers to make students aware of dengue larvae, which took merely a week to become a mosquito. She said the students could ask their parents to make the surroundings free of stagnant water.