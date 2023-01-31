Action initiated against three officials, NCB tells High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 30

Less than a week after the Chandigarh Police were censured for failure to render full assistance to a court-appointed warrant officer on a plea alleging illegal detention and take timely action against “guilty” Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) officials, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that appropriate action was expected be taken against three NCB officials. The assertion came as the Bench was informed regarding the initiation of preliminary inquiry to be conducted against the three by the NCB Assistant Director.

The High Court on July 11 last year had directed a warrant officer’s appointment for visiting the place of detention or any other place pointed out by the petitioner. The order specifically said the officer would get the detainee released if found in illegal custody and could take the assistance from the UT Senior Superintendent of Police.

In his report after visiting the NCB office, the warrant officer stated “very harsh language” and “abusive words” were used by the officials. He was asked to go back immediately and come during the office hours the following day for any enquiry. One of the officials continued to smoke while talking to the warrant officer.

As the case came up for resumed hearing before Justice NS Shekhawat’s Bench, NCB’s intelligence officer Rahul Saini, constables Jai Singh, Vipin Kumar and Ramesh Kumar appeared in person in compliance of previous order dated January 25. UT’s then Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal, along with SSP Manisha Chaudhary, were also present in person.

NCB Zonal Director Amanjit Singh informed Justice Shekhawat’s Bench that action had already been taken against Saini, Vipin Kumar and Jai Singh. A complaint had been lodged for gross misconduct against the three by the zonal officer and entry regarding misconduct had been made in the annual performance appraisal report of all three officials. Preliminary inquiry had been initiated against the three, which is to be conducted by the Assistant Director.

“It is expected that appropriate action will be taken against all three officials as per law within three months and the outcome of the same will be communicated to the Registrar-General of this Court. All three officials have appeared in person and apologised for their misconduct to the warrant officer present in the court,” Justice Shekhawat asserted.

The Bench also took on record Chahal’s affidavit, “sufficiently explaining his position”. Chahal submitted he made all efforts to provide all possible assistance to the warrant officer.

Justice Shekhawat, on the previous date of hearing, had asserted that the SSP was under a legal obligation to provide full assistance to the warrant officer in accordance with the High Court directions and should have taken action against the erring NCB officials. But, he simply referred the officer to the Sector 11 police station, where again the officials did not bother to provide assistance. They referred the officer to the Sector 24 police post as the NCB office in Sector 25 fell within its jurisdiction. The SSP did not bother to verify the follow-up action, even though all facts were brought to his notice.