Activists flag risks to community animals under draft lab rules

Peedus People, an animal welfare organisation, held a campaign against the draft laboratory animal rules at the Sector 17 Plaza and Elante Mall on Friday, warning that the proposed framework could leave community dogs, cats, cows and wildlife more vulnerable to experimentation. Volunteers carried posters bearing slogans such as “Every animal in India is at risk”.

The campaign sought to sensitise residents to the proposed Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals) Rules, 2026.

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The draft seeks to replace the 1968 and 1998 rules, with November 5 being the last date for filing objections before the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA).

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Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi had earlier condemned the proposal, warning that its provisions could allow animals to be obtained from a wide range of places, including roads, markets and unregistered establishments. She cautioned that even community animals, including dogs and cats, could be put at risk.

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the draft could permit experiments on community animals under specified circumstances and allow the capture of wild animals, including endangered species, subject to what it described as vague requirements for scientific justification.

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Animal activists have also raised concerns over experiments involving severe pain and distress, including electric shocks, prolonged isolation of social animals, tumour-inducing procedures and toxicity tests in which death is an endpoint. The draft would allow institutional ethics committees to approve mild and moderate experiments, reducing the role of the central CCSEA in certain cases.

Veterinarian Dr Manish Rathee, a private small-animal practitioner based in Panchkula, opposed the draft, warning that it could open the door to backyard breeding for research, the illegal capture of community animals and their abandonment after experiments. He also questioned whether mandatory post-research care and pain assessments could be adequately enforced, cautioning that documentation could be manipulated.

Environmentalist and wildlife rescuer Sahil Sharma, president of Salute The Trees, said scientific progress must not come at the cost of animal welfare. “Animals are living, sentient beings, not laboratory commodities to be exploited in the name of scientific progress,” he said, arguing that non-animal testing methods should be explored wherever possible.