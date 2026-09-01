Ad hoc panel directs Chandigarh DBA to follow constitution, 2015 rules in September 11 elections

The ad hoc election committee of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has directed the District Bar Association (DBA), Chandigarh, to follow the association’s constitution and bye-laws, along with the Bar Association (Constitution and Registration) Rules, 2015, in their true letter and spirit for the Bar Association elections scheduled for September 11.

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While disposing of representations and complaints concerning the conduct of the forthcoming DBA elections, the ad hoc election panel said it found no sufficient or compelling ground to interfere with the ongoing election process or issue any direction that could result in postponement, disruption or obstruction of the elections at this stage.

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The complaints, filed by advocate Vinod Verma and others, sought appropriate directions to the Chandigarh DBA to ensure implementation and observance of all provisions of its constitution and bye-laws in their true letter and spirit.

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In its order, the Bar Council said no apparent illegality or arbitrariness had been demonstrated in relation to the enhancement of the nomination fee. It also found no justification to interfere with the appointment of the Returning Officer.

“This committee does not find any sufficient or compelling grounds to interfere with the ongoing election process or to issue any direction which may result in postponement, disruption or obstruction of the elections, at the present stage,” the order stated.

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At the same time, the committee observed that, in the interest of transparency and proper administration, and to prevent the recurrence of similar controversies in the future, certain directions and observations were necessary for compliance by the newly elected Executive Committee of the DBA, Chandigarh.

The newly elected Executive Committee has been directed to preferably convene a General House meeting within two months of assuming charge. The General House will consider issues relating to the constitution and bye-laws, the procedure governing the conduct of elections, and other matters necessary to ensure the smooth, transparent and democratic functioning of the association.

If any amendment, modification, clarification or alteration to the existing constitution or bye-laws is considered necessary or desirable, the same should be placed before the General House for due deliberation and approval in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

The committee said such deliberations may also cover eligibility conditions, the procedure for filing nominations and the fixation of nomination fees for various elected posts in the DBA, so that any ambiguity or dispute on these issues can be resolved democratically and in accordance with the wishes of the General House.

The committee further directed and expected that, in the present and all future elections of the DBA, the association’s constitution and bye-laws, along with the Bar Association (Constitution and Registration) Rules, 2015, would be followed and implemented in their true letter and spirit.