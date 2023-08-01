ADA exam: 2 booked on charge of impersonation

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 31

An impersonator was caught during the written exam for the post of Assistant District Attorney (ADA) at a centre here yesterday.

The facial biometric verification of the impersonator revealed that he had previously appeared for the HCS exam in 2022 using a different name. The suspect, identified as Surjit Singh, from Gadwal in Sonepat district, was posing as Kapil Singh during the ADA exam.

During the examination, his photograph was scanned as part of the facial biometric verification. The police said the suspect’s photograph was found to be identical to that of a candidate who had appeared for the HCS (Executive Branch) and other Allied Services Preliminary examination held in July 2022.

Further investigation revealed that Surjeet Singh had appeared as Deepak Kumar in the HCS exam at Hindu Senior Secondary School, Rewari.

This incident indicates a potential well-organised impersonation racket involved in competitive exams.

The police have registered a case against Surjeet Singh and Kapil Singh under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 (1) of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2021, at the Sector 7 police station.

