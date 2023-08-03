ADA Exam: Candidate held for impersonation

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 2

Three days after an impersonator was caught during the written exam for the post of assistant district attorney (ADA), the police today arrested the real candidate.

The suspect has been identified as Kapil Singh, a resident of Garhwal village in Sonepat district. On July 30, Surjit Singh was caught posing as Kapil during the exam.

The facial biometric verification of Surjit revealed that he had appeared for the HCS exam in 2022 using a different name. Further probe revealed that he had appeared as Deepak Kumar in the HCS exam at a centre in Rewari. A case against Surjit and Kapil was registered at the Sector 7 police station.

