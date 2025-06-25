DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Additional secy emphasises on effective delivery of services

Additional secy emphasises on effective delivery of services

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:30 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
UT Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and Ministry of Home Affairs Additional Secretary (UT) Nitesh Kumar Vyas today assessed the progress of various Government of India flagship schemes being implemented in Chandigarh during a high-level meeting.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, DGP Pushpendra Kumar, Finance Secretary Diprava Lakra and other senior officers of UT Administration. The Centre has launched specific programmes to provide education, healthcare, nutrition, sanitation and social security. The UT Administration shared the progress report of the 30 flagship schemes implemented in Chandigarh. The Secretaries gave a brief presentation on the status, achievements, and ongoing challenges of each scheme related to their departments, respectively, and assured that the administration is fully committed to meeting the targets set under each mission.

During the meeting, achievements of Chandigarh were highlighted in key Centrally-sponsored flagship programmes.

Yadav appreciated the overall implementation efforts of the UT Administration and emphasized timely execution and effective delivery of services to citizens. Special focus was laid on data-driven monitoring, inter-departmental coordination, and community participation to ensure last-mile saturation and outcome-oriented implementation.

