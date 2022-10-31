ADGP Khirwar gets additional charge

Panchkula, October 30
The Haryana Government has given the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, to ADGP (Law and Order) Sandeep Khirwar today.
The post had become vacant as ADGP Hanif Qureshi, who held the charge of Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, was appointed a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries for an initial period of five years.
Earlier, Sandeep Khirwar was posted as Panchkula SP between 2007 and 2009.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
PM Modi to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities
3,000 youngsters handed over job letters