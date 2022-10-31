ADGP Khirwar gets additional charge

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 30

The Haryana Government has given the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, to ADGP (Law and Order) Sandeep Khirwar today.

The post had become vacant as ADGP Hanif Qureshi, who held the charge of Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, was appointed a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries for an initial period of five years.

Earlier, Sandeep Khirwar was posted as Panchkula SP between 2007 and 2009.