Adhere to heat wave advisory, people told

Chandigarh, May 22

A meeting on the Heat Wave Action Plan (HAP) was convened under the chairmanship of the UT Adviser. The meeting brought together various departments of the UT Administration, with a focus on addressing the potential challenges posed by heat waves.

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) provided an overview of the action plan aimed at effectively managing heat waves. He emphasised the crucial role of departments such as the Municipal Corporation, Engineering Department, Health Department, Education Department, Social Welfare Department, Labour Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Forest Department and Public Relations Department. It was revealed that a comprehensive advisory on heat waves, including do’s and don’ts, had been shared with the departments.

During the meeting, each department concerned shared its individual Heat Wave Action Plan and the progress made thus far in preparation for the anticipated heat wave.

The Home Secretary highlighted the provision for drinking water, sufficient stocks of oral rehydration solution (ORS) and first-aid kits across all anganwaris and child care institutes. Additionally, supervisors and anganwari workers would receive training on heat wave management.

The Chief Engineer reported that repairs and maintenance of the electricity distribution system had been carried out to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the summer season. The Engineering Department has also made provisions for drinking water and shades in parks, with civil construction works scheduled for early morning and night hours.

The Secretary of Animal Husbandry guaranteed the availability of veterinary medicines and drinking water in all veterinary institutions. The MC Commissioner said electric motors, pumps, water supply lines and valves had undergone thorough checks and faulty parts (if any) had been replaced to ensure consistent water supply. Drinking water facilities have been installed in main parks and gardens.

The Labour Commissioner informed the attendees that directives had been issued to factories and construction sites, prohibiting labourers from working during the peak sun hours. Furthermore, arrangements for drinking water and shelters have been made at all workplaces.

The Director of Education announced the closure of all government schools, while most private schools will also observe summer holidays this week, with a few private schools closing in the first week of June. Decisions regarding school closures will be made based on a thorough assessment of weather conditions over the next few days.

To assist those affected by the heat wave, Disaster Help Line Toll-Free Number “1070” and Medical Helpline Number “1075” (Toll-Free) will remain operational 24x7. People are urged to strictly adhere to heat wave advisory, which provides essential do’s and don’ts to protect against heat-related ailments such as dehydration and heat stroke. In case of emergencies, individuals are encouraged to contact.

Hospitals fully equipped

The Health Secretary reassured the availability of adequate stocks of ORS, glucose and medicines. Regular heat wave advisories have been issued to the general public and volunteers have been deployed in villages to raise awareness. Hospitals are fully equipped to provide treatment for heat stroke patients.