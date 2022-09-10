Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

The UT administration has warned the owners of clubs, bars and restaurants in Sectors 7, 26 and Kishangarh against flouting the prescribed guidelines.

SDM (East) Nitish Singla today met owners of these facilities and took up various issues such as noise pollution, ban on hookah, serving of liquor to persons below 25 years of age, fire safety standards, adulterated food served on premises, etc.

SDM’s other directives Clubs, bars and restaurants to maintain hygiene in kitchen

Desist from serving liquor to persons below 25 years of age

Stakeholders to ensure fire safety norms followed on premises

Zero tolerance on ban on serving of hookah in city

The SDM directed the area SHOs to take serious action against those playing music beyond the permissible noise levels. The permissible limit in the commercial areas is 65 dB during daytime and 55 dB during night, while in the residential areas it is 55 dB and 45 dB during daytime and night, respectively.

On complaints filed by residents of Sector 7 and 26 regarding loud music causing discomfort, the SDM said the violators would face the repercussions with immediate effect.

“All clubs, bars and restaurants will have to maintain hygiene in their kitchens and inspections will be carried out by teams for further checks,” he said. Similarly, the stakeholders were asked to ensure all fire safety norms would have to be met, failing which stern action would be taken by the authorities. The Chandigarh Administration has already put a ban on serving of hookah in the city. “There is zero tolerance on this matter and offenders will have to face strong action,” said Singla.

In the recent past, the SDM had received several complaints relating to the violation of various safety norms at these clubs and bars. Notices were issues to those flouting the guidelines and strict action was initiated against the violators.

Last month, the owner of Kakuna Club in Sector 7 along with its general manager was arrested and later granted bail for allegedly playing music beyond the prescribed limit.

#Environment #Pollution