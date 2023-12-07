Adhere to speed limit near schools: Panchkula DC

Panchkula, December 6
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sushil Sarwan held a meeting with officials of the departments concerned regarding the implementation of the speed notification prescribed by the Central Government, at the mini-secretariat here today.
He issued directions for installation of boards of the prescribed speed limit near educational institutions, crowded areas and other sensitive places in the district so as to avert mishaps. He directed the traffic police to challan those overspeeding or driving rashly in such areas.
Sarwan further directed the MC to install speed breakers near schools, colleges and other vulnerable spots. The DC appealed to the residents of the district to follow the speed norms set by the Central Government.
