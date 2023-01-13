Adhiraaj, Baljeet help St Joseph's lift cricket title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

Adhiraaj Kurl and Baljeet Singh helped St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, to win the 1st Gursagar U-14 Cricket Cup.

The Sector 44 team defeated DAV Cricket Academy, Panchkula, by 59 runs. Kurl scored 81 runs, while Baljeet claimed four wickets in the team’s title win.

Batting first, the Sector 44 team scored 246/5 in 30 overs. Kurl’s innings was supported by Pulkit Rana (74), Kunwar Jhamb (25).Gurinder (21) and Sahil (17). Ahaan claimed three wickets for the bowling side, while Trijal Goel bagged one.

In reply, the Panchkula team posted 187 runs before getting all out in 28.2 overs. Pratham Mahajan (96) topped the score chart, followed by Trijal Goel (20) and Tanish Chauhan (15). Baljeet Singh claimed 4/28, while Abir Masih and Sahil claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.

Paras Dhamija was named the best batsman, while Baljeet won the best bowler award. Pulkit Rana and Adhuraaj Kurl were named top scorers of the tournament.

