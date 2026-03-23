Adhiraaj, Raza clinch junior titles at Tee Box Golf Series

Adhiraaj Singh Gill and Kairav Singh claimed the top two positions, respectively, in the boys’ Category A event, during the 11th Tee Box Golf Series (TTBGS), at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

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In the Category B event, Arnav Kumar claimed the first position, followed by Udayveer Singh Gill.

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Virat Singh overcome Upraj Singh Mehendiratta to win the Category C event, while in the Category D, Zorawar Singh Chahal won the first position, followed by Jaskirat Singh.

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Viraj Krishan Chaudhry defeated Gurbaaz Singh to bag the Category E trophy, whereas Saveer Singh Pruthi won the Category F with Aarav Lobhana at the second position.

In the girls’ Category A+ event, Raza Kaur jumped to lead and manage to maintain it for the top position. Neymat Kaur finished second. In Category A, Nyra Singh won the event, while Teesta Singh Sikarwar won the Category B event and Miraaya Sood finished second.

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The Category C event saw Samyra Randhawa defeat Keerat Khanna to win the gold medal, and in the Category D event, Mahika Sharma ousted Paawani Paul Bansal for the top position. In the Category E, Anaysha Bharghav and Inaaya Jain won the gold and silver medal, respectively. Zorawar Singh Chahal and Teesta Singh was adjudged as the Best Gross Winner (Categories A, B, C and D).

In the boys’ categories E&F, Viraj Krishan Chaudhry won the gold medal, while in the girls’ event, Anaysha Bharghav bagged the top honour.

As many as 64 junior golfers competed in the event. The winners were awarded by Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd), Chandigarh Golf Club president; Amit Sood, CEO, GB Legends, and Darvesh Kumar, Founder, Chashma Shah Sports.

The event was organised in categories including, A+:18-21 years, A: 15-17 years, B: 13-14 years, C: 11-12 years, D: 09-10 years, E: 7-8 years and F:6 years and below