Aditya topples top seed for pre-quarters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 24

Haryana’s Aditya Chauhan toppled top seed Karnataka’s S Prasanna Rao in straight sets 6-3 6-1 to advance into the boys’ U-18 pre-quarterfinals in the ongoing CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament.

Second seed Arjun Rathi also moved into the next round by defeating Mika Sheth 6-4 6-3, while Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat ousted Maharashtra’s Aaditya Nimish Surve 6-0 6-2. Haryana kept alive their dominance as Shivam Devam defeated Delhi’s Sachin Rana 6-3 6-1, and Delhi’s Vansh Bisht outplayed Pragun Thakur 6-3 6-0. Manipur’s Shanker Heisnam stunned third seed Aashwajit Senjam 6-2 6-1, and Harish Fogat easily overpowered Punjab’s Devansh Parajuli 6-1 6-2. Local challenger Anirudh Sangra faced a tough resistance from Aryan Chauhan before logging a 6-3 4-6 6-1 win, while Punjab’s G Narang defeated Yashsvi Balhara 6-1 6-3.

Divya moves into pre-quarterfinals

Haryana’s Divya Sharma also moved into the pre-quarterfinals by defeating Punjab’s Priyanshik Katial 6-0 6-2. 12. Second seed R Sidhu defeated Harjas Gill 6-2 6-4, while Sidhak Kaur ousted Bhakti Soni without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0. Manmeet Kakka also moved into the next round by overpowering tough challenger Khushi Dangi 0-6 7-6(2) 6-4.

Tamanna Walia defeated Avni and Saraswati Kundilya ousted Sharanya Ramasubramanian by identical scores of 6-0 6-2. City’s Bhumi Kakkar faced a tough challenge from Delhi’s Sangida Ruhil before logging a 7-5 5-7 6-3 win, while Simran Bundela defeated Ditti Prajapat 6-1 6-0. Sherry Sharma was leading 6-3 2-0 against M Kunchala, when the latter conceded the match. Radha Sadhra of Himachal Pradesh outplayed Krittika Katoch 6-1 6-4, and A Dhankhar defeated Mannat Awasthi 6-1 6-3. Vanya Arora easily defeated Prabhleen Kaur 6-0 6-1.

