Chandigarh: Adjourned PU Senate meet to be held on Jan 9

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

Panjab University will conduct the adjourned meeting of the Senate on January 9. As per the circular, the House will take up agendas item number 5 onwards for discussion.

“The adjourned Senate meeting will be held on January 9. The remaining items on the agenda (item 5 onwards) already circulated to the members will be taken up for discussion. The venue of the meeting will be conveyed later,” read the circular.

