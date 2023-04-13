Administration cuts reserve price by 25% for remaining vends

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

To generate revenue, the UT Excise and Taxation Department has reduced the reserve price by 25 %, for the remaining 25 liquor vends. Seventh auction will be held on April 18.

An official of the department said they had been forced to reduce the reserve price for the first time by 25% due to the impact of the Liquor Policy of the Punjab Government.

In the sixth auction held on April 11, the department did not receive even a single bid for the allotment of the remaining 25 liquor vends even after slashing the reserve price by 20%.

The department had managed to sell only four, out of the remaining 29 liquor vends, in its fifth auction held on April 6.

Of the 95 liquor vends, 70 have been auctioned so far.

During the fourth auction held on March 31, seven liquor vends were auctioned out of 36. In the four auctions held on March 15, 21, 27 and 31, the department had managed to sell only 66 vends.

Last year, the department had held seven auctions, yet three of the 96 vends went unsold. For the financial year 2023-24, the department has fixed a target of Rs 830 crore in liquor vend licence fee. So far, the department has received a total bid amount of Rs 354.95 crore against the reserve price of Rs 330.87 crore from the allotment of 70 liquor vend thus, an increase of 7.28% over the reserve price.