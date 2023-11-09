Administration issues guidelines for safe Diwali

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

With festival of lights, Diwali on the horizon, the Chandigarh administration has urged the city residents to light firecrackers responsibly and take all necessary precautions on the occasion.

The administration has asked parents to allow their children to burn firecrackers only under adult supervision. Residents have been asked to maintain a safe distance while lighting crackers. The authorities have told people not to bend over or go very near a flickering cracker as it may explode suddenly.

Dos If there is any burn, dip the burnt part in cold water or by applying garments soaked in cold water

Remove jewellery and tight clothing before bump or blisters occurs

Drop, cover and roll in case of fire or cover the person with a blanket immediately Don’ts Don’t place a burn under extreme water pressure

Don’t remove the cloth that is stuck to the burnt area

Don’t apply butter ointment, oil on the affected area

Do not put ice as it may reduce the wound healing time

Residents have been advised to wear cotton clothes and stay away from synthetic material while bursting crackers.

Lighting firecrackers in crowded areas or confined spaces, under trees, inside parking lots and garages or on the roadside is a big no, as it might prove to be dangerous for bystanders and the general public. There is also the risk of vehicles catching fire, the administration has warned.

Residents have been urged to buy quality firecrackers as these reduce the risk of a dangerous mishap. The administration has recommended washing hands and feet after burning crackers as firework material can be toxic and bad for the health.

Persons suffering from asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory ailments have been advised to start taking precautions several days before the festive season.

