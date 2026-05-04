Administration proposes Punjab ‘right to business’ model for Chandigarh

The UT Administration has proposed to extend the provisions of the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020 (as amended in 2025), to boost ease of doing business under the Deregulation Exercise 2.0.

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According to officials, the proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for implementation of the Act with suitable adaptations in the city.

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As per the proposal, a facilitative and investor-friendly ecosystem would be created by enabling self-declaration, time-bound approvals and reduced regulatory burden for businesses. It will be applicable to both new and existing enterprises undertaking expansion. The focus is on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as large enterprises within notified investment thresholds.

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On implementation, “certificate of in-principle approval” would be introduced to allow eligible enterprises to commence operations based on a declaration of intent, without waiting for multiple pre-establishment approvals. This certificate will remain valid for three and a half years, during which inspections will largely be restricted to complaints.

To ensure seamless implementation, the Administration will establish the Chandigarh Bureau of Enterprise and Investment as the nodal agency. The bureau will function as a single-window facilitator for approvals, coordination with departments, grievance redressal and promotion of investments. All processes, including application filing, approvals and tracking, will be fully digitised through an integrated single-window portal, stated the officials.

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The Act also mandates strict timelines for approvals (5–15 days) and introduces a deemed approval mechanism in case of delays, reinforcing predictability and accountability in governance. Further, multiple regulatory services across departments, including building plan approvals, labour registrations, pollution consents and utility connections, have been brought under its ambit to provide a unified clearance framework.

At present, around 65,000 enterprises in the UT are registered under the MSME Act, with the majority engaged in service and trade activities. The initiative aims to create a transparent and business-friendly environment, making it easier to set up new enterprises while reducing delays and procedural complexities. “It is also expected to generate employment and encourage startups,” said the officials.