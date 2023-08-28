Administration sanctions Rs 1.88 cr for upkeep of 8,448 small flats

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

Nearly 10 years after allotment, the UT Administration has sanctioned a sum of Rs 1.88 crore for the maintenance of common area of 8,448 small flats located at Dhanas, Mauli Jagran II, Ram Darbar, Sector 49, Sector 38 (W), and Maloya I.

According to the order issued by the Joint Secretary Housing, UT Administration, the administrative approval and expenditure sanction amounting to Rs 1,88,59,683 has been accorded to release the funds to meet operation and maintenance of expenses of assets as per the guidelines/instructions issued by the Chandigarh Administration dated August 25, 2020, to carry the work for repair of common area of the small flats.

In September 2013, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) handed over the possession of flats in Dhanas to the residents of Colony Numbers 4 and 5. The flats were constructed under the UT Administration’s slum rehabilitation plan.

The flats have been constructed on 162.5 acres of land with a motive to remove Colony Numbers 4 and 5.

The CHB has allotted the flats under the Rehabilitation Scheme, Small Flat Scheme and Affordable Rental Housing Scheme for occupation by allottees and their family members, including parents, siblings, spouse, children and their spouses, and grandchildren.