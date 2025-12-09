Administration warns clubs operating beyond permitted hours in Panchkula

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma convened a meeting with club owners in Sector 5 today to review safety compliance and warned that any establishment found breaching the rules would face stringent legal action.

The meeting was attended by DCP Srishti Gupta, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Excise) Pradeep Yadav, and Excise Inspectors Rajiv Kumar and Sonu. During the meeting, the Sharma stressed that clubs must strictly adhere to all conditions of the state government, including the prescribed operating hours. Sharma said safety inside clubs must be a top priority. He highlighted the need to keep DJ sound levels within permissible limits. Addressing club owners, DCP Srishti Gupta stressed on the need for vigilance, directing clubs to implement thorough screening of visitors to prevent entry of anti-social elements, weapons or prohibited items.

