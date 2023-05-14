Administrator announces Rs 5 lakh grant for music band at Burail Jail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited the Model Jail here today. He announced a donation of Rs 5 lakh from the Governor Discretionary fund to set up a music band in the jail.

Sources said a music band named “Malhar” already exists in the jail. A few inmates who know how to play musical instruments are its members.

Will help them hone musical abilities With the grant received from the Administrator, the band will be able to acquire new instruments and improve its skills further. It will not only provide the inmates with an opportunity to hone their musical abilities but also help them develop a sense of discipline, teamwork and creativity, said a jail official.

“Overall, it’s an initiative being taken to promote rehabilitation and skill building among inmates. Music is definitely an excellent way to achieve these objectives,” said an official.

The Administrator appreciated the purity and quality of sweets and food made by inmates. He said now Raj Bhawan purchases all sweets from the Model Jail.

He also visited the women ward where spices and other flours are grinded. He appreciated the efforts initiated by the Jail Department for starting spice project in the jail. Millet flour i.e. bajra atta, ragi atta, besan, chana atta and joe atta are also being grinded in the jail and sold to the public through jail outlet “Nav Srijan”, Sector 22, said a jail official.

The Administrator also attended a yoga session. While addressing the gathering, he said yoga was the best tool to reduce mental stress and preliminary depression among inmates. The Model Jail, Chandigarh, is already conducting regular yoga sessions through Art of Living organisation.

The Administrator said he was sure that all participants had learnt a new way of living to restart life with a sound mind and health. He also appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Prisons Department - Shramdaan under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which is a unique way to keep the area neat and clean in and around the jail. This is not only to keep the inmates involved in this community-oriented campaign, but also helps in keeping the surroundings neat and clean.