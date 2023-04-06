Administrator flags off Nasha Mukti Express

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

To propel the campaign of “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan”, the Department of Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, UT, and the Chandigarh Police unveiled a “NISHTHA” booklet, a compendium of the efforts of the UT Administration towards making Chandigarh a drug-free city, and flagged off a “Nasha Mukti Express” from Punjab Raj Bhawan here today.

The flag off and unveiling ceremonies were held this morning. UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gave a green flag to the “Nasha Mukti Express” and unveiled the “NISHTHA” booklet.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal and DGP Praveer Ranjan were also present on the occasion. They encouraged the people to educate their peers and children against drugs and work together towards a drug-free India.

The “Nasha Mukti Express” will tour the city and will be stationed at strategic locations to attract people. The vehicle has attractive designs that aim at informing people about the ill-effects of substance abuse, signs of addiction to watch out for and how to seek help.

A dedicated team of police personnel has been deputed on board the vehicle to offer assistance and information about resources to those seeking help for overcoming their addiction.

The booklet will be placed as a coffee table booklet in all government offices and will be published online as well. It showcases the efforts of the UT Administration towards ‘Drug Demand Reduction’ in the city to completely subside the demand, consequently cutting off the supply and moving towards a path of drug de-addiction. It highlights training activities.

The “Nasha Mukti Express” and the booklet have been designed to educate the public. National de-addiction toll-free helpline (14446), phone number for Narcotics Control Bureau (+91-9417773344) and Anti-Drug Police Department WhatsApp number (+91-7087239010) are being promoted through the express and the booklet.